A “violent and controlling bully” who repeatedly assaulted, intimidated and harassed a woman has been jailed

Michael Hyla punched his victim in the face on one occasion and strangled her on another.

In addition to these attacks in April and August 2021, he also downloaded tracking apps to her phone, destroyed her passport and used hidden cameras to spy on her.

Hyla, aged 45, was arrested on 4 October when Nottinghamshire Police were alerted to his behaviour.

Just 20 minutes after leaving police custody he breached his bail conditions by contacting his victim on social media. He then spent much of the day harassing her remotely before being arrested again.

Hyla, of Mansfield, later pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, assault by beating and causing actual bodily harm.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday 18 May, he was jailed for a total of three years.

Detective Constable Ella Redfern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Hyla is a violent and controlling bully who perpetrated a very deliberate and frightening campaign of physical and emotional abuse against his victim. His actions were utterly contemptible and I am pleased he has now been held to account.

“We treat violence against women and girls extremely seriously and will always work tirelessly to investigate allegations and bring perpetrators to justice.

“All we need is a single call from a victim or their family to begin our work and to hold those responsible to account.

“We also work closely with a range of expert support organisations to ensure that victims are given the help and support they need.”