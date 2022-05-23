Detectives are appealing for further information following an assault that took place on a train at Runcorn station

At 9.25pm on Friday 4 March a woman was speaking on the phone whilst sat on a train at Runcorn station.

A man in the same carriage began to shout at her in an aggressive manner. When challenged by the victim, he hit her around the head.

The man is described as being in his 40s, around 5’7, and of a large build. He had short great hair and was wearing a dark blue jacket and dark trousers.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist their enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 630 of 04/03/22.