Crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown and Eastleigh were called to Windermere Avenue at around 1.15pm after smoke could be seen coming from one of the flats and an alarm could be heard.

Firefighters entered the flat and found the source was cooking that had been left unattended. A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.

The stop message was received at 1.37pm and crews carried out community safety activity before leaving the scene.