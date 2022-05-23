Following damage caused to police vehicles in #Canterbury we have issued a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to

It was reported that at around 4am on Monday 18 April 2022, while patrols were attending a call nearby, a police car and a van were damaged while parked in the High Street near the junction with Guildhall Street.

We have issued a photo of a man we would like to identify and speak to as he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

We are also appealing for witnesses to come forward and call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/71817/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.