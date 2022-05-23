Hoylake RNLI hovercraft launches to walkers stuck in mud on Sefton coast

Hurley Spirit and her volunteer crew launched and headed to the casualties’ reported location. On arrival, the casualties had managed to free themselves from the mud but were stranded on the wrong side of the channel surrounded by gullies and thick mud in the fading light. The Inshore Rescue Hovercraftand her volunteer crew launched and headed to the casualties’ reported location. On arrival, the casualties had managed to free themselves from the mud but were stranded on the wrong side of the channel surrounded by gullies and thick mud in the fading light. The casualties were brought on board the hovercraft and assessed by the RNLI crew. Although they were cold and wet, fortunately they required no medical assistance. The hovercraft flew the casualties to Crosby Beach, where they were passed to officers from the Crosby and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Teams.

With the casualties safe and well, the hovercraft was stood down and returned to the lifeboat station.

Hoylake RNLI hovercraft crew member Dave Noble said: ‘On this occasion, the tide was still on the ebb when the casualties got stuck and they were lucky to come away without any injuries. The muddy terrain off the Sefton coast can be treacherous, especially in the dark.’

‘If you’re out walking on the coast, try and avoid muddy areas but if you do get stuck, spread your weight across the surface, try not to move and stay as calm as you can. Discourage other people from trying to rescue you as they may get stuck too. If you have a phone, dial 999 for the Coastguard. If you don’t have a phone, shout for help.’