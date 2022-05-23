Letchworth Garden City man sentenced to 15 years for domestic violence offences

Danny Braybrook of Allison in Letchworth Garden City committed a series of violent offences between May and April 2021 including threatening his former partner with a samurai sword before sexually assaulting her.

The court heard how on Sunday (30 May 2021) Braybrook violently assaulted the victim causing her to lose consciousness. Braybrook held a knife up to the victim where he said “I could actually kill you” before punching her in the ribs and then placing his hands around her neck. The victim sustained significant bruising to her arms and a medical examination revealed a fractured rib and a crush injury on her neck.

The court also heard how Braybrook coercively controlled and verbally abused the victim, damaging her phone so she could not contact anyone and taking her money away from her in a bid to gain control.

Following a week-long trial at Luton Crown Court Braybrook was found guilty of ABH, sexual assault, coercive and controlling behaviour and two counts of threats to kill on Tuesday, 5 April 2022.

On Tuesday (17 May 2022) he was subsequently sentenced to 10 years behind bars with five years on license and given a life-long restraining order against the victim.

Detective Sergeant Steph Garfitt from Bedfordshire Police’s Public Protection Unit, said: “I welcome this outcome in court and hope this sends a clear message that violence like this will not be tolerated in our communities.

“Domestic violence is a heinous crime, one that makes the victim feel worthless and fear for their own lives. Nobody should have to live in fear.

“I want to commend the victim for her incredible bravery and courage throughout the court process. Thanks to her, Braybrook will not be able to harm anybody else.

“I hope he spends this time reflecting on the severity of his actions and the impact his behaviours and actions have had on an innocent young woman.”

Bedfordshire Police is committed to tackling all forms of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls and will do everything possible to see dangerous and violent perpetrators like Braybrook brought to justice for their heinous life-destroying crimes.

The force has dedicated officers who are committed to providing care and support to victims throughout the criminal justice process and will leave no stone unturned in getting support and justice for victims of abuse.

Find out more about the different forms of abuse, the support services available and information on how to report abuse to police.

Find out more information on the work the force is doing in tackling male violence against women and girls.