Leanne Read was last seen in the Seasalter area at around 6.25pm on Sunday 22 May 2022.

The 35-year-old is described as having red hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and blue top, and no shoes.

She also has links to the Gravesend area.

Anyone who has seen Leanne or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 23-0313.