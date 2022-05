Officers are extremely concerned about missing Stacey Smith who was last seen in Arundel Rd Worthing on the evening of Monday 23 May.

Stacey, 30, from Angmering is 5’ 10”, slim with brown hair.

She may have travelled to Portsmouth.

If you see Stacey or have seen Stacey of know of her whereabouts please call 999 quoting serial 1077 of 23/0