Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find missing 15 year-old Chloe

Chloe was last seen leaving the Doncaster Knights Rugby Club on Armthorpe Road at around 1pm today (23 May). It is believed she turned left onto Leger Way, towards Doncaster Racecourse, but she has not been seen or heard from since.

Chloe is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build, with mousey brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and black leopard print dress, black Adidas jacket, black tights and blue shoes.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Chloe’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.