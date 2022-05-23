Officers in Sheffield are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a reported stabbing earlier this month

It is reported that on Thursday 5 May at around 8.45pm the victim- a 21-year-old man- was standing outside Moolab Dessert Shop when he was called over by a man standing close to a black Audi.
When the victim approached, the man struck the victim with a knife, causing him to suffer a serious wound to his forehead, which required hospital treatment.
The man then fled the scene in a silver taxi in the direction of the City Centre.
He is Asian and described as around 5ft10ins tall with a stocky build. He is believed to have been wearing black clothing.
Officers now wish to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/84160/22.