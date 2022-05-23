Officers in Sheffield are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a reported stabbing earlier this month

It is reported that on Thursday 5 May at around 8.45pm the victim- a 21-year-old man- was standing outside Moolab Dessert Shop when he was called over by a man standing close to a black Audi.

When the victim approached, the man struck the victim with a knife, causing him to suffer a serious wound to his forehead, which required hospital treatment.

The man then fled the scene in a silver taxi in the direction of the City Centre.

He is Asian and described as around 5ft10ins tall with a stocky build. He is believed to have been wearing black clothing.

Officers now wish to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.