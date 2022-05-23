Police say a 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken into custody

A man has been treated by Paramedics and air ambulance doctors after he was stabbed in a children’s play area whilst he watched over his children we can reveal.

The young father in his twenties was attacked with a knife and stabbed multiple times Sunday evening whilst watching over his children at the Parkwood Rec play area on Bicknor Road in Maidstone.

The local park is outside the entrance to the Holy family primary school and has been thrown into Police lockdown.

A large emergency response was sent to the incident along with armed Police officers and a number of dog units that happened in Sunday 22nd May 2022 at around 10pm.

The Kent, Sussex and Surrey air ambulance was also sent to the incident landing on the Parkwood Rec.

The family of the man who has been stabbed and airlifted to a London hospital arrived at the scene shortly after and have been seen speaking with officers.

The man who is understood to have carried out the attack lives in the local area. A manhunt has now been launched for the knifeman.

A large crime scene remains in place.

Kent Police was called at 9.56pm on Sunday 22 May 2022 after a man was reportedly assaulted near Bicknor Road, Maidstone.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an air ambulance and the man was flown to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken into custody. Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.