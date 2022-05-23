The M2 in Kent is closed eastbound between J2 and J3 due to a Kent Police Led Incident.
Kent Police are in attendance near to the Medway Bridge
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs.
- Exit the M2 at junction 1 and enter the A289 eastbound.
- Remain on the A289 negotiating the roundabout at Four Elms, the Medway Tunnel, Lower Gillingham, Yokosuku way and Ito Way before meeting the roundabout junction with the A2.
- Enter the A2 eastbound and travel to the roundabout junction with the A278 and then enter the A278 southbound to return to the M2 at junction 4.
Kent Polic have been approached for comment