May 23, 2022
The M2 in Kent is closed eastbound between J2 and J3 due to a Kent Police Led Incident.

Kent Police are in attendance near to the Medway Bridge

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs. 

  • Exit the M2 at junction 1 and enter the A289 eastbound.
  • Remain on the A289 negotiating the roundabout at Four Elms, the Medway Tunnel, Lower Gillingham, Yokosuku way and Ito Way before meeting the roundabout junction with the A2.
  • Enter the A2 eastbound and travel to the roundabout junction with the A278 and then enter the A278 southbound to return to the M2 at junction 4.
