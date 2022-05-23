The trio sold the class A drugs across the Medway towns and have now been jailed

Leesean Francis, Robert Downey and Mohamud Salah have all been jailed for their part in distributing and supplying crack cocaine and heroin across Medway.

The trio sold the class A drugs across the Medway towns but were arrested on 25 January 2022 after officers from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team carried out simultaneous warrants in Beckenham Road, Beckenham and Magpie Hall Road, Chatham.

Francis, 22, of Bridgetown Close, London, was found inside the Beckenham address with several mobile phones which were later identified as being used as part of the ‘Dutch’ drug network.

At the same time Downey, of Magpie Hall Road, Chatham, was arrested inside his house along with Salah who was also in the property.

During a search of the house officers found mobile phones used for drug dealing and Salah was found in possession of 50 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin. He also had a large amount of cash on him.

A mobile phone found on 21-year-old Salah showed bulk marketing messages for the ‘Blacks’ drug network and it was later revealed that he had been used as a drug runner for distributing drugs across Medway.

Further investigation also showed CCTV of Downey carrying out drug deals near to his home, as well as showing Francis attending the address several times.

The trio pleaded guilty to their charges and were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 16 May.

Francis admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and he was jailed for five years and eight months.

Robert Downey, aged 40, admitted being concerned in the offer to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Mohamud Salah, of Coupland Place, London, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He also admitted possession of criminal property. They were both jailed for two years and three months.

Investigating officer John Carless of Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team said: ‘This is a justified sentencing for three drug dealers who targeted vulnerable people across Medway.

‘Drug dealing not only destroys the life of the user but affects their friends and family. Drug dealing and drug use causes a blight on local communities and often leads to anti-social behaviour.

‘We will continue to work hard in order to disrupt the supply and distribution of drug networks across Kent and Medway.’