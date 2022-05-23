Three men who brutally beat a man with a steering wheel lock have been jailed after they were caught on dash cam planning the attack, carrying out the assault and laughing about it afterwards

Mujahid Ali, 25, of Valetta Grove, Newham, Hamza Wahid, 25, of Queen’s Terrace, Newham, and Mohamed Mohamed, 25, of Rawstone Walk, Newham, were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 20 May after they all pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at an earlier hearing.

Ali and Mohamed were each jailed for four years and six months while Wahid was jailed for four years.

The court heard that on 8 September 2021, the 20-year-old victim was walking down West Road, E15, when he saw Mohamed pull up alongside him in his BMW.

The victim attempted to escape but Wahid, who was already out of the car acting as a ‘look out’, chased the victim, grabbed hold of him and punched him hard in the face.

While this was happening, Ali got out of the BMW armed with a steering wheel lock. The victim again tried to escape but he was chased by Ali and Wahid. He attempted to hide in a nearby garage, but he was soon found and repeatedly hit over the head with the steering wheel lock.

After carrying out the attack, Wahid and Ali got back into the BMW and Mohamed drove them away towards Stratford Road. The victim managed to run back to the garage where he was assisted by staff members.

Met Police Safer Neighbourhoods officers on patrol then turned into West Road, E15, and found the victim on the floor covered in blood and repeatedly vomiting. He had a deep cut to his head and his shirt had been ripped off. Officers immediately called the London Ambulance Service and the victim was taken to an east London hospital. His left and right jawbone were fractured and he required surgery with metal plates and screws.

Officers went to speak to the victim in hospital and he named Ali and Mohamed and knew the car’s registration. Wahid was identified as a suspect a few days later.

Mohamed’s BMW was seized on 9 September 2021. Officers downloaded footage from the dash cam in the vehicle, which not only captured the vicious attack, but the suspects planning the attack in the minutes before and then laughing about it afterwards.

The three are heard saying they know the victim is in West Road and they contemplate kidnapping him. Ali says he is going to ‘kick his face in’ and then tells Mohamed that if the victim tried to run off, he will need to ‘drive him over’ adding ‘don’t give the man a chance.

The footage shows the car stopping just before West Road and Wahid getting out and sneaking into West Road on foot, ready to grab the victim when Mohamed pulls up alongside him.

Following the attack, Ali and Wahid get into the car out of breath and tell Mohamed to drive away. They are then heard laughing about the attack, saying things like:

‘I crushed his skull, he is bleeding.’ ‘I licked him a good four times with that thing, I was whacking him up.’ ‘I was kicking him, punching his face.’ ‘He was crying for his life, begging.’ ‘I said do you want to die today? He said no, no, no, no, no. I’m sorry, bye, bye, bye, I’m sorry, I’m sorry. If he didn’t say that I would’ve killed him.’

Mohamed was arrested on 10 September 2021 when he attempted to get his car back from the police car pound. Ali and Wahid were both arrested on 15 September when they handed themselves into Forest Gate Police station. All three answered no comment to all questions during their police interview.

They were charged on 7 December 2021 and convicted as above.

Detective Constable Andy Tucker, the investigating officer from the North East area’s CID, said:

“This was a brutal, pre-mediated attack which left the victim seriously injured and requiring emergency surgery. It is absolutely appalling that the three drove off and laughed and joked about the vicious attack while the victim laid bleeding on the street. They had no remorse for their actions at all.

“We were determined to get justice for the victim and our comprehensive investigation meant Ali, Wahid and Mohamed had no choice but to plead guilty to their heinous crimes.