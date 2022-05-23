Three people including a baby were rescued by firefighters from a fire in a flat in Rutland Park, Willesden

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters were called to the fire on Sunday 22nd May 2022, on the first floor of a mid terraced house which had been divided into flats.

A small part the five-roomed flat was damaged by fire. The occupants had been unable to leave the flat during the fire and received vital fire safety guidance from one of the Brigade’s 999 call handlers, who remained on the phone with them until crews arrived and was able to let firefighters know their exact location. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led them to safety. A woman and baby were assessed and treated on the scene by London Ambulance Crews for smoke inhalation.

Fire survival guidance usually involves advice such as moving to a room where there is less smoke if it is safe to do so, putting towels or blankets under the door to reduce exposure to smoke and opening a window if possible.

The Brigade was called at 12.32pm and the fire was under control by 1.12pm. Fire crews from Park Royal, North Kensington and Hendon stations attended the incident.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an incense stick left unattended.