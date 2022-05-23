Two brothers who killed a man after a disagreement over a stolen mobility scooter have been sentenced for manslaughter

On 6 April, following a three week-long trial at Sheffield Crown Court Gareth Leach, 28, of Brameld Road, Mexborough, and Kyle Martin, 22, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham were found guilty of the manslaughter of Dean Williamson from Rotherham.

Leach and Martin attacked Dean at around 1pm on Tuesday 5 October 2021 following a dispute over their mother’s mobility scooter six days earlier.

The brothers attacked Dean at his home address on Williams Street, Parkgate, leaving him with serious facial and chest injuries. In hospital, however, his condition quickly deteriorated further and he sadly died that afternoon.

Leach’s mother Sara Martin, 50, of Town Lane, Greasbrough, provided officers with fake accounts of Leach’s involvement both stating that he had only tried to prevent the attack on Dean, and how he was upset, sickened and frightened by what he had seen his brother do. She pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in February 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer said: “My thoughts are firstly with Dean’s family and friends.

“Today’s sentencing will not bring Dean back to his family, but I hope the end of the proceedings bring closure to all that knew and loved him.

“Leach and Martin’s actions that day were evil and twisted, I am pleased their sentences reflect their actions.”

Gareth Leach was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter and two years for perverting the course of justice, his sentences will run concurrently.

Kyle Martin was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter.

Sara Martin was sentenced to 14 months in prison for perverting the course of justice, suspended for two years.