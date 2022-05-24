A man has been jailed for 21 years following a victimless prosecution after he violently stabbed a teenager in broad daylight in Hackney.

Jardel Jones – 21 of Homerton Terrace, E9 was found guilty on Monday, 23 May following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court of conspiracy to murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon (knife and corrosive substance).

He was sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 24 May as follows:

– conspiracy to murder – 21 years’ imprisonment;

– possession of an offensive weapon (knife) – two years’ imprisonment;

– possession of an offensive weapon (corrosive substance) – ten months’ imprisonment.

All sentences are to run concurrently.

The court heard how Jones had carried out at the attack on 17 June 2020 as part of a gang rideout. He had travelled in a car with others to the area of Gilpin Square, E5 during the afternoon with the sole intention of finding and attacking a member of a rival gang.

At approximately 16:30hrs, Jones saw a 17-year-old male riding a bicycle – he got out of the car, chased him and stabbed him in the back before getting back into the car and driving away.

Officers and other emergency services attended the scene and the male was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries were subsequently found not to be life threatening.

Detectives from Hackney’s Gang Task Force launched an investigation but the victim refused to support this.

Despite this, detectives worked tirelessly to collate evidence from CCTV and phone work to build a case against Jones.

On 22 June, Jones was arrested – although he refused to answer any questions put to him by officers he was subsequently charged with the attack.

He was also charged with possession of a corrosive substance relating to an earlier incident in Bentham Road, Hackney on 25 March 2020, after evidence gathered implicated him in this offence.

Detective Sergeant Andy Rice from the Hackney Gangs Task Force said:

“This was an extremely challenging investigation due to the fact that the victim refused to engage with the investigation.

“However, despite this, detectives from the Gangs Task Force North put together a significant cache of evidence which meant Jones has been held to account for this actions. In particular, the diligent work of PC Lewis Burke to collate the evidence against Jones, and the efforts of prosecutors Oliver Dunkin and Sam Trefgarne to ensure Jones was convicted following the trial, have been invaluable.

“I hope this sends a strong message to those who engage in gang criminality and use intimidation and violence in an attempt to silence others; you will be pursued by police, you will be arrested by officers and you will be forced to face justice for the crimes you commit.”