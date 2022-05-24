A man who has been charged with the 1992 murder of Sunderland school girl Nikki Allan has made his first crown court appearance

Nikki was found dead in the then derelict Exchange Building in Hendon after going missing near her family home on 7 October 1992.

The seven-year-old had been at her grandparents’ flat but a desperate search was launched when she failed to make it back to her own home in the same block.

The following morning she was found inside the then-derelict Old Exchange Building after her shoes were spotted.

She had been stabbed 37 times.

David Thomas Boyd, of Norton, Teesside, has been charged with Nikki’s murder and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today.

The 54-year-old, who spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on 20 June

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton said: “This is an extremely tragic case and our thoughts very much continue to be with the family and friends of Nikki Allan.

“A significant investigation has been ongoing ever since Nikki’s death 30 years ago.

“As with any unsolved cases of this nature, they are never closed. Our dedicated teams constantly review the evidence and follow any new investigative leads that may come to light.