 A man who violently attacked his partner in two separate incidents has been jailed for five years and six months

David Smith subjected his girlfriend at the time to two ‘horrendous ordeals’ – one on 3 January and the second on 8 March. Both incidents occurred inside his flat in Granby Drive, Bottesford.

On both occasions the victim was punched and kicked multiple times, causing a cut lip and bruising and swelling to many areas of her body.

Following a thorough investigation, the 42-year-old was charged with two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH).

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday 18 May to a total of five years and six months.

He was also placed on an indefinite restraining order banning any form of contact with the victim.

DC James Piskula from the force’s dedicated Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Smith carried out two violent and vicious attacks on his partner, one of which lasted for more than two hours.

“These horrendous ordeals left her with significant bruising and swelling to her face, head and many other parts of her body.

“Thankfully the victim suffered no long-term physical injuries and felt able to speak out and seek help. I am pleased Smith has admitted carrying out these crimes and the victim now has the justice and hopefully the closure she deserves.

“I would urge anyone who is currently suffering at the hands of a partner to reach out and get the help and support to put a stop to the abuse.

“Our dedicated team of specialists officers are here to listen to you and guide you through the process of reporting domestic-related abuse.

“Anyone can also get independent advice and support through FreeVA – a charity that works towards reducing domestic violence in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Anyone wanting to report a crime can call 101 or in an emergency 999.

FreeVA’s helpline is 0808 802 0028 or visit www.freeva.org.uk