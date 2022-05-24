A woman has been sentenced to more than four years’ imprisonment after she was convicted of robbing a 90-year-old woman in her own home in Bracknell

Jasmine Junor, aged 29, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery in a hearing at Reading Crown Court.

She was sentenced to four years and four months in prison for robbery.

At just after midnight on 19 April this year, the victim was sitting in her living room in Crowthorne Road, Bracknell, when she heard banging noises on a window.

Thinking it was one of her neighbours, she opened the front door, and Junor pushed her way into the property, pinning the victim between the front door and the hallway wall.

The victim attempted to stop Junor from entering the property further, but Junor again pushed her, knocking her arm against a door frame.

When inside the property, Junor began acting in an erratic manner, telling the victim she needed money as she was homeless.

She then threatened to stab the victim if she didn’t hand over money. The victim saw Junor holding something shiny in her hand.

Junor took hold of the victim’s handbag and emptied the contents, stealing £85 in cash from the victim’s purse.

The victim waved her walking stick at Junor telling her to leave, and she did.

The victim did not suffer any injuries from the incident, and she was positively identified by the victim in an identification parade.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tracey McQueen from the Priority Crime Team, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was an upsetting and traumatic experience for the victim, who should have been safe inside her own home.

“She showed tremendous courage in challenging Junor, who stole cash from her, and she helped us to bring Junor to justice by positively identifying her.

“Given the weight of evidence, Junor pleaded guilty to the offence during her preliminary hearing at Reading Crown Court.

“Although she has apologised for the offence, this was a quite shocking incident, and Junor has rightly been given a lengthy prison sentence as a result.

“I would like to praise the victim for her courage in supporting this prosecution.

“Junor’s actions were wholly unacceptable and she will now have time to reflect upon this while in custody, and I hope that she accepts the help she is offered to turn her life around.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank witnesses and members of the public for their support in helping to bring this prosecution to court.”