Can you help us find Lloyd Johnson who is missing from #Loughton?

Lloyd left home earlier today and has not been in touch with anyone since. We are carrying out thorough enquiries locally to try and find him.

Lloyd was last seen at #Debden train station when he caught a train heading towards #London

The 81-year-old is described as Black, 6ft tall with a shaved head.

He was last seen at 4.30pm today, Monday 23 May when he was wearing a blue chequered padded fleece with dark trousers and a cap with a Jamaican flag on it and yellow and black trainers.

Lloyd has links to #Hackney in #London and may try to make his way there.

We need to make sure Lloyd is safe.

Anyone with information about Lloyd’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 874 of 23 May.