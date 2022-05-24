Detectives from British Transport Police have launched a major investigation, following a train fire close to Craven Arms station, Shropshire on Sunday night

At just after 10.30pm officers were called to a report of a fire on board a passenger train near Craven Arms station, along with emergency service colleagues.

Approximately 60 passengers were safely evacuated from the train, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

One passenger sustained a minor ankle injury which didn’t require hospital treatment.

Nobody else was injured.

It’s believed that a Transport for Wales train travelling at around 60mph hit a mini digger on the tracks, which caused fuel to leak from the train and a fire to start.

There was a second mini digger found on the embankment and enquiries have led detectives to believe these had been stolen from a nearby rental yard and discarded.

Detectives from BTP’s Major, Serious, and Organised Crime Unit are leading the investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn, from BTP’s Major, Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “While we are at early stage of our investigation, we are confident this fire was a result of the attempted theft of two mini diggers which then ended up on the tracks.

“Any obstruction to the railway is extremely dangerous and can easily result in serious injuries or fatalities, so we are taking this incident very seriously and working hard to hold those responsible to account.

“In this case, the collision with the mini digger resulted in a fuel leak which has then ignited. We are working closely with the Environment Agency to ensure the fuel is contained and any risk to the environment is minimised.”