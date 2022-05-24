Family pay tribute to father and daughter who died in Distington fire

Following a fatal fire that occurred at Toll Bar Houses, Distington yesterday (Sunday 22nd May), the family of the father and daughter who tragically died have paid tribute to their lives.

Police have named the father and daughter as Paul “Archie” Scott (58) and Mia Carole Scott (14).

Formal ID has yet to take place.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious. An investigation is ongoing on behalf of the coroner.

The family of Archie and Mia have released two pictures in loving memory of them.

Mia’s school have released the following tribute.

Workington Academy’s Executive Headteacher Des Bird said: “The whole school community is shocked at this incredibly sad news and we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to all Mia’s family and friends.

“ Mia was such a kind and caring girl, who was always smiling and helping others. She had the most infectious sense of humour and would always see the good in every situation. She was an amazing and loyal friend who will be sadly missed by all of the teachers and students in our school.”

“Workington Academy is part of a close-knit community and the loss of Mia and her father will be felt keenly by very many people”

“We will be holding assemblies to remember them and to ensure that everyone knows there is specialist support available for both our young people and our staff.”