Firefighters called after smoke seen billowing from a Southsea property

Crews from Southsea were deployed to an address in Southsea following reports of a fire which had broken out.

Neighbours raised the alarm after they spotted smoke billowing from the property in Chetwynd Road, Southsea on Monday evening (23rd May 22)

Firefighters quick thinking prevented significant escalation of the fire spreading, crews used two breathing apparatus, and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and PPV for smoke clearance.

Crews stood down shortly after 9.15 pm the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters would like to remind people to please remember to test your smoke alarm regularly as they save lives.