In response to the strike action affecting bin collections, the Council and Biffa have been working together to introduce temporary pop-up rubbish disposal facilities in towns and villages, the first trial will be held in Hailsham

I wonder how long it will take before the bins are full

Local residents will be able to bring their bagged household rubbish waste to these sites where a bin lorry and operatives will be positioned to accept it. Initially these will be concentrated in the southern half of the District where no refuse collections have been able to take place.

These facilities are for the disposal of bagged regular household rubbish i.e., the black bin bags that would normally go into your rubbish bin. No garden waste, recycling, electrical or any other waste will be accepted.

The following are details of an initial trial site:

Please place your rubbish in the bins provided. Under no circumstances are residents to place rubbish directly into the bin lorry.

This facility will only be open when the bin lorry is present. Any rubbish deposited outside of the dates and times stated below will be treated as a fly tip and may lead to a fixed penalty notice and/or criminal prosecution.