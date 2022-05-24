Norfolk Constabulary has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following a collision on the A47

A man has sustained serious injuries following a serious road traffic collision on the A47 this afternoon.

On Monday 23 May at 4.24pm, officers from Norfolk Police had cause to pursue a vehicle that failed to stop for officers on the A47 between Dereham and Swaffham.

The vehicle left the road at Little Fransham, and the driver, a man in his 40s from Cambridgeshire, was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed between Wendling and Necton following the collision.

Norfolk Constabulary has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is standard procedure.