Officers investigating a burglary where puppies were stolen from an address in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

At approximately 4.20am on Tuesday 24 May 2022 entry was gained to a property in the Charminster Road area and nine young American Bulldog puppies were stolen from inside the address.

It is reported that the victim heard male voices, however by the time they got downstairs the offenders had left the address.

Police Sergeant Sarah Hodgson, of Dorset Police, said: “An investigation is underway to identify the offenders and locate the stolen puppies.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in Charminster Road in the early hours of Tuesday 24 May to please get in touch.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the puppies for sale locally in unusual circumstances, or has any information about their whereabouts, to urgently contact Dorset Police. I am also issuing an image of the puppies in the hope someone may recognise them.

“Finally, I am keen to hear from any residents or motorists who may have captured any CCTV or dashcam footage around the relevant timeframe that may help our enquiries.”