Officers investigating an incident in which bottles were thrown at a mosque are releasing an image of a man they wish to trace

Police were called at approximately 6.45pm on Wednesday, 18 May to reports of an incident of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage at Shoreditch Mosque in Redchurch Street, E2.

A man was seen to throw bottles at the building causing damage to windows. No one was hurt during the incident.

No arrest has been made as yet, and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing led by officers from the Met’s Central East Command Unit. They are releasing an image of a man they wish to trace which was captured on CCTV near to the mosque.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6831/18May. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers. Information can also be provided to and advice obtained from tellmamauk.org.

The local faith officer on the Central East Command Unit is liaising with representatives from the mosque and officers will continue to provide reassurance patrols in the area.