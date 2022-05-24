On behalf of the many dog owners across the country in despair over their unruly pets, this summer Channel 4 is opening a new institution – The Dog Academy.

The series was commissioned from the broadcaster’s Global Format Fund, the ringfenced spend designed to stimulate the creation of original new formats from UK-based indies for UK and International audiences.

The Academy will help our most difficult dogs and their most desperate owners. A crack team of Britain’s top specialist trainers will instruct beleaguered owners in dog management skills and dog psychology.

Dogs and their owners will receive separate training designed to help owners build long-lasting, positive relationships with their furry friends. And audiences will be offered a chance to see how dog and owner fare as they try to put their new skills to use. Can the experts help them leave The Dog Academy happy, healthy and better placed to enjoy the rest of their lives together?

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 said: “The Dog Academy is a comprehensive and judgement-free place to solve an issue that a lot of viewers will be able to relate to – problematic pups. As well as helping the dogs and owners who come to the Academy, we hope our series will help viewers at home pick up loads of valuable tips and tricks too.”