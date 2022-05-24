Police in Rotherham are appealing for information following a sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl

It is reported that at around 6.10pm on 22 April, the victim was sitting alone at platform A4 in Rotherham Interchange when an unknown man sat down beside her and started talking to her.

The man is then reported to have sexually assaulted her before getting on the X22 bus.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released under investigation.

Officers at Rotherham CID are now keen to speak to anyone who was in the interchange at this time and may have witnessed the incident.