Police in Sussex are still searching for Ella McGarry (left) and Kayleigh Wheeler, who are missing together from the Bognor and Worthing areas respectively

May 24, 2022
The pair are believed to have travelled to London – possibly the Tottenham area – or Essex.
Ella, 15, is 5’7” tall and slim, with shoulder-length mousey brown hair.
She was last seen wearing branded ‘Pretty Little Thing’ clothing including a white cropped puffa coat, pink jogging bottoms and a pink bodysuit, with white ankle socks, black furry Ugg Sliders and a shoulder bag.
Kayleigh, 16, is 5’2” and slim, with medium length dark brown hair often up in a bun and a septum piercing.
She was last seen wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a light grey sweatshirt, black hightops with a red trim and carrying a small black shoulder bag.
They are likely to be using public transport, particularly trains.
If you see them, please contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1246 of 20/05.
 
 
 
 
