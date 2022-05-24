Royal Ascot Records, Facts, and Stats

Royal Ascot is regarded by many as the most critical week of horse racing of the year, with over 300,000 horse racing lovers flocking to Berkshire for the 5-day meeting. Royal Ascot has a global appeal among racing enthusiasts with the Royal connection giving the event a special feel. This year’s event will begin on the 14th of June and end on the 18th of June. Thirty-five races will occur through the week, with no less than eight Group 1 matches.

Five feature races throughout the week will hold the most value in terms of prize money and the better-rated horses over various distances. Below are some tips for royal ascot to refer to during the events:

St. James’ Palace Stakes (Tuesday)

This is a shortened 1-mile competition for three-year-old colts. The winners will be considered some of the best 1-milers around. Pinatubo was 2nd to Palace Pier in 2020. However, he was nicknamed “Pinaturbo” before this race, coming out on top in numerous Group 1 contests, topping a mark of 128.

In comparison, Palace Pier received a rating of 126, who was victorious over Poetic Flare (who won in 2021). Lope Y Fernandez was not too far behind Baaeed, who is predicted by many to do great this season.

This race holds entries from contestants in the 2000 Guineas, i.e., Luxembourg, Eydon, Native Trail, Coroebus, and Point Lonsdale. Coroebus and Native Trail are favourites in the ante-post market in the Godolphin blue; however, French Guineas raider will also participate in a trio of entries.

Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Wednesday)

The second day’s race could be a big one with the winner set to take away £400k. It is just below 1 mile 2 furlong and this year Group 1 is wide open again. Love, trained by Aidan O’Brien, won last year after winning the Epsom Derby Oaks and the Yorkshire Oaks.

Baaeed will compete for this; however, the star could compete in multiple races after victory at the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes. He will most probably head to the Queen Anne Stakes on the Tuesday event, where he has a chance of being victorious.

Ascot Gold Cup (Thursday)

Dettori hinted at an emotional farewell for 21-year-old Stradivarius, a contestant who had won five times at that track and scored another Group triumph in May. Because of that, Stradivarius is in good standing for this contest, a race he won two years ago in 2020 by ten lengths. He finished behind Trueshan in October, but his win at York is a good sign of his tenacity.

This 2-mile, 4-furlong contest is an example of Strad, and considering the ground is good on the day, Stradivarius will take a lot of beating.

Coronation Stakes (Friday)

This race will be one of the most-viewed, the reason – Inspiral. Connections elected not to go to the Irish 1000 Guineas in May at Curragh and instead headed to Ascot. This is another magnificent horse that wears the Cheveley Park Stud colours; despite that, the 1000 Guinness Newmarket victor also appeals.

Cachet is a master at the 1-mile, but this 7-furlong race should not put bettors off this horse. After his 1000 Guineas win, he scored a close second in the French 1000 Guineas in May at Longchamp, losing to Tony Parker’s (NBA star) horse. Inspiral remains unbeaten for John and Thady Gosden.

Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Saturday)

Highfield Princess could be a good choice at this stage. The 6-furlong contest should be well-suited for her after winning Group 2 in the Duke of York Logistics Stakes, held in May. The five-year-old mare has scored a victory at Ascot before, and that was at the Buckingham Palace Stakes among 28.