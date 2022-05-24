Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has denied exposing himself four times while he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The 49-year-old is accused of four counts of indecent exposure in Swanley, Kent, in January and February 2021.

The case could have been tried at a magistrates’ court but Couzens requested a jury trial last month.

He entered a not guilty plea at the Old Bailey on Tuesday via video-link from Frankland Prison in Durham.

Couzens, from Deal in Kent, is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March last year.