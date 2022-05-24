Tesco is recalling Tesco Frozen All Butter Croissants 6 pack because it may contain almonds

Due to a packaging error some packs may have been incorrectly packed with Tesco Frozen Almond Croissants, which contain almonds (nuts). This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds (nuts)

Product details

Tesco Frozen All Butter Croissants

Pack size 255g – 6 pack

Batch code LL 111

Best before September 2022

Allergens Nuts (almond)

Risk statement:

Allergen(s): Almonds (nuts)

This product contains almonds (nuts) making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds (nuts).

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

* Manning Impex Ltd is recalling JACK & JILL Mang Juan Chicharron – Espesyal Suka’t Sili because it contains egg, fish, milk and soya. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or egg.

Product details

JACK & JILL MANG JUAN Chicharron- Espesyal Suka’t Sili

Pack size 90g

Batch code PO15 Oct 21

Best before 15 October 2022

Risk statement

Allergen(s): Egg, fish, milk and soya

This product contains various allergens, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/ or egg.

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/ or egg, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund