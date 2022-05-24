Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Schubert Road in Putney on Friday night.

The whole of the second floor of a mid-terraced house was destroyed by fire and half of the third floor was also damaged by the blaze. One woman left the building before the Brigade arrived and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a fridge.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.”

The Brigade was called at 2147 and the fire was under control by 2305. Fire crews from Wandsworth, Battersea and Tooting fire stations attended the scene.