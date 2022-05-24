Two suspects have been arrested by officers investigating a Maidstone break-in

On 15 April 2022, Kent Police received a report that cash, mobile phones and a quantity of bank cards had been stolen from a premises in Heath Road, Coxheath.

Following enquiries, a phone suspected to have been taken during the burglary was seized from a business in Maidstone town centre, where it had allegedly been sold.

On Tuesday 24 May, officers from the community policing team detained two local men, aged 22 and 23, on suspicion of burglary.

They were taken into custody while the investigation continues.