A detective has been commended in recognition of his tireless work securing convictions and significant prison sentences against a host of sex offenders over an 18-month period

Detective Constable Matthew McFall of South Cumbria CAST was recognised for his prolific record of bringing offenders before the courts and securing convictions.

These included a guilty verdict following a six-day trial for a man convicted of seven child sex assault offences. The offender was sentenced to 12 years in custody.

He also secured a sentence of seven-and-a-half years for a man who kidnapped and raped a woman, as well as more than two years in prison for a man who committed a sexual assault.

These convictions were all secured whilst Detective Constable McFall continued to investigate a high volume of other serious offences whilst mentoring and tutoring a trainee Detective Constable.

Detective Chief Inspector John Graham-Cumming said: “Detective Constable McFall worked doggedly and with great effectiveness during a difficult period to secure numerous convictions which took serious offenders off the streets.