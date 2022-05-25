Detectives investigating the murder of 18-year-old Michael Toohey in Liverpool city centre have arrested three males on suspicion of his murder

Michael, of Oil Street, Liverpool passed away following an assault at an internet café on London Road at around 5.50pm on Saturday 16 April.

A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

A 20-year-old man from Kirkby, and males aged 14 and 15 from Liverpool, were arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of today.

They have been taken into custody for questioning.

Their arrests bring the total number of arrested on suspicion of Michael Toohey’s murder to seven.

Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton was arrested and charged with murder earlier this month, and a 33-year-old man of no fixed address, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month, was conditionally bailed.

On Friday a 14-year-old male from Liverpool and a 25-year-old man from Kirkby were arrested on suspicion of murder and later conditionally bailed.

A 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley remains on bail following her arrest last month on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261976.