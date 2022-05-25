Detectives investigating the murder of Michael Ugwa have made a further arrest

Michael, 29, was subjected to an attack which led to his death at the Lakeside shopping centre on 28 April.

Three people have already been charged in connection with the incident, including two men – 21 year-old Muhammad Khan, of no fixed address, Ilford, and Brandon Lutchmunsing, 19, of Grafton Way, Dagenham – charged with his murder.

On 18 May, officers arrested a 21 year-old woman from Woodford Green on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has since been released under investigation.