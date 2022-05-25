Five drug dealers will spend a combined total of over 23 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple drug offences at Guildford Crown Court

• Carl Garton, 34, of Walden Cottages, Normandy, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and conspiracy to produce cannabis, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison

• David Caborn, 44, of Romsey Close, Aldershot, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession with intent to supply ecstasy and cocaine, and was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison

• Darren North, 49, of Sheeling Close, Aldershot, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison

• Michaela Munro, 28, of Walden Cottages, Normandy, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, and was sentenced to three years in prison

• Shannon Garton, 26, of Gloucester Road, Aldershot, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis, and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison

Police officers became aware of Carl Garton’s activity during an investigation in December 2020, where text messages relating to the selling of drugs were found. Surrey Police executed a warrant on Carl Garton’s address on 4 March 2021. He was arrested, interviewed, and released under investigation. During the warrant, cocaine was found, and Carl Garton’s phone was seized. This led to North, Caborn, Munro, and Shannon Garton being identified as being involved in the supply of drugs.

As the investigation continued, officers started uncovering each person’s role within the operation. Carl Garton was found to be orchestrating the operation, with North and Caborn acting as ‘runners’. Munro was assisting in the supply of drugs, while Shannon Garton assisted in the day-to-day running of the drugs line.

All five were arrested in September 2021, and were subsequently charged.

Detective Constable Mikki Mayhew said: “This result is a great one, for the people of Surrey, and for our team. With five organised criminals now off the street, we’re ensuring our communities are safe. We will continue to work hard to stop drug dealing and county lines within Surrey. I would encourage anyone that is concerned about potential drug dealing in their area to report it to us. Each report helps us to disrupt potential county lines, and in turn keep everyone safe.”