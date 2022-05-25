HMRC Liverpool Regional Centre formally opens

HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) Regional Centre and Government Hub in India Buildings was formally opened by Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC Director General for Customer Services on 24 May 2022.

The award-winning Grade II* listed building, which is home to around 5,000 HMRC employees, has been restored to provide a modern and inclusive working environment.

The building has been open since August 2021, but the official opening has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

“I am pleased to declare HMRC’s Liverpool Regional Centre open.

“It is the only regional centre within a heritage building and is the result of a four-year programme of restoration and refurbishment which has resulted in a stunning workplace that honours the past but is fit for the future.

“India Buildings is a welcoming, light-filled space which enables collaborative working for all of our employees in the heart of wonderfully vibrant Liverpool city centre.”

Lady Massie, the wife of the late Liverpudlian disability rights campaigner Sir Bert Massie, who has a meeting room named after him in India Buildings, attended the opening ceremony.

Liverpool Regional Centre is part of a transformation programme that will deliver modern, inclusive, flexible environments with improved technology, enabling HMRC to become one of the most digitally advanced tax authorities in the world.