Off-duty police commander assists in suspect’s arrest

Chief Inspector Nick Sparkes was off-duty in the town centre on the morning of Saturday 21 May 2022 when he spotted a man suspected of having carried out two assaults in Ashford earlier that day.

The District Commander detained the man until on-duty colleagues arrived and arrested him.

Charges

Mark McQuade, of Leysdown Road, Sheerness, has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault.

The 51-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 May and was bailed to appear before Thanet Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 September.