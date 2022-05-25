Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service after an 18 year was stabbed

Police were called at 6.15pm on Tuesday, 24 May to reports of a disturbance involving a group of people in the vicinity of St Mary’s Terrace, W2. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. An 18-year-old man was subsequently found with stab injuries in Hermitage Street, W2. He has been taken to a north London hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.
May 25, 2022
