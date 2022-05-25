Home » LATEST NEWS » Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service after an 18 year was stabbed
BREAKING Lodnon W2

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service after an 18 year was stabbed

May 25, 2022
1 Min Read
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service after an 18 year was stabbed, UKNIP

Police were called at 6.15pm on Tuesday, 24 May to reports of a disturbance involving a group of people in the vicinity of St Mary’s Terrace, W2. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. An 18-year-old man was subsequently found with stab injuries in Hermitage Street, W2. He has been taken to a north London hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.