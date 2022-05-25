Residents in Aylesford are reminded to keep their homes and vehicles secure after a group of men were seen acting suspiciously in the area

Kent Police received reports that at around 1.30am on Friday 20 May 2022, three suspects were seen walking up private driveways in Sycamore Drive, Orchard Avenue and Rowan Close.

In one incident, a Kia Niro was stolen after the keys were taken from inside the victim’s home. A wallet was also alleged to have been stolen but was later recovered outside the premises.

Inspector Lizzie Jones, of the Tonbridge and Malling Community Safety Unit, said: ‘While we are investigating these incidents, I would remind residents to secure doors and windows overnight.

‘We suspect these men were targeting cars by seeking to steal the keys from inside owners’ properties. We have patrols in the area during the hours of darkness and I would urge members of the public to call us on 999 if you think a crime is being committed.’

Anyone with information which may assist the continuing investigation can call 01622 604100, quoting reference 20-0195.

You can also call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.