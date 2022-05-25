The family of a young woman who was killed by a drink driver say they hope her death will act as a warning to others who think driving under the influence of alcohol is acceptable

Amy Purvis was driving from Barnard Castle back to her home in Richmond on the night of December 14 last year when a Nissan X-Trail drifted into her lane on the A66, striking her car head-on.

The 36-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with serious injuries but tragically passed away two days later. Her organs were donated to others.

The driver of the other car, a 58-year-old, man also died at the scene of the collision.

An inquest held yesterday (May 24) at Crook Coroners’ Court heard he was found to have a blood alcohol reading of 203mg per 100ml, more than twice the legal limit, when he hit the mother-of-two.

He also was found to have never held a valid licence due to suffering from epilepsy and had not taken his medication to keep his condition under control.

Senior coroner for Durham and Darlington Dr Leslie Hamilton returned a conclusion of death in a road traffic collision.

In a statement, Amy’s family said: “We continue to miss Amy every day but hope that her unnecessary death will act as a deterrent to anyone who thinks that driving under the influence of alcohol is ever acceptable.

“We’d again like to thank everyone involved in Amy’s care following the road collision which took her life in December last year, including Durham Constabulary who have been a great support to us since then, the emergency services, and the staff of James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

“We would also like to thank the members of the public who were first on the scene who made sure that Amy knew she was not alone. Your kindness has given us much comfort and we are very grateful.”

Inspector Mick Todd, from Durham Constabulary, added: “This was a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of all involved at this difficult time.