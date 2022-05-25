Police investigating a road traffic collision in Newton Abbot on Tuesday 24 May are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Honda motorbike and a Kia SUV in Ashburton Road at around 9.20pm.

The scene was also attended by ambulance and fire services and county highways officers.

Two people were injured as a result of the collision.

The motorbike rider, a local man aged in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

The other casualty, who was driving the Kia SUV, a man aged in his 60s, from Torquay, sustained minor injuries and was treated at Torbay District Hospital.

The road was closed while an examination of the scene was carried out and for the recovery of the vehicles.

It reopened at around midnight.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 825 of 24/05/22.

<