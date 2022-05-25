Tribute to motorcyclist who died on rural road near Brighton

The partner of a keen engineer and mechanic has described her pain following his death in a motorcycle collision in Saddlescombe Road near Brighton.

Jack Crossley, 43, from Hove, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene following the incident shortly before 4pm on April 23.

In a tribute to him, his partner said Mr Crossley’s death has left a huge hole the lives of everyone who knew him.

She said: “Jack always told you what he thought and could come across as a bit abrupt, with a very dry sense of humour.

“But if you took the time to get past that, you’d have a friend for life. He was generous with his time and help.

“He loved custom bikes, pick-up trucks and hot rods, enjoyed engineering, fabricating, welding and finding solutions to mechanical problems. He took pride in doing a good job.

“Jack had just taken the plunge to start his own business and we were planning a few motorcycle trips abroad this year. He was an excellent rider, who more often than not took the lead.”

She had been out riding with Jack and another friend that day and said they were all in good spirits.

She added: “Music was also a great part of his life and he was known to play songs he loved loud and on a loop, especially paired with either a few bourbons or Palomas.

“We both love black bears and actively support bears’ rehabilitation centres in America. He was also smitten with our old cat, Millicent.

“Saturday, 23 April started as a beautiful sunny day, three of us each took our bikes and went to a bike meet then stopped for coffee and cake on the way back. He was in a great mood, had a huge slice of Victoria sponge cake and had a big smile on his face as we headed off.

“I’m struggling to find the words to describe the loss and pain I’m feeling. There’s a huge hole in my life, his parents’ life and in our circle of friends.”

Police are investigating the collision and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward.

Mr Crossley was riding a black classic 1950s-style Harley Davidson at the time of the collision.

Information can be reported by calling 101 or email: collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote Operation Cobham.