A CCTV image has been issued as part of an ongoing investigation into an arson at a pub in Chatham

It is believed the man pictured may have important information about a fire which caused damage to the Tiger Moth in Highview Drive.

It is alleged that at around 11.15pm on 5 May 2022, two glass bottles containing fuel were thrown at the doorway of the pub, while customers were still inside. This led to a fire which blocked the doorway. Police and fire crews attended and no injuries were reported, however significant damage was caused to the entrance and interior of the pub.

A police investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect, aged 23, who currently remains on bail until 30 May. Officers now also want to identify the man in the CCTV image.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeals line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/85410/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.