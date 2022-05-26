A disqualified driver who was stopped by police in Swindon has been handed a suspended jail sentence

Officers on patrol in the town in the early hours of 20 September 2021, spotted David Watkins-Rudman driving a blue Citroen on Swindon Road.

He pulled to a stop and, when approached by police, it was discovered that he had a driving ban and subsequently didn’t have any insurance.

Watkins-Rudman, 35, of Sheppard Street, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court yesterday (25/05) after previously pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for one year, fined £100 and further disqualified from driving for three years.

PC Luke Hobbs, from Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Team, said: “This case highlights the importance of us proactively patrolling areas so we can apprehend drivers who are breaking the law.

“Motorists are given driving bans for a reason, usually because they have already proven that they can’t be trusted to drive in a safe and responsible way.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure those who are disqualified adhere to the rules and don’t get away with flouting their ban.”