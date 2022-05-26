A man has admitted causing the death of father of two Philip Mersh in Leigh-on-Sea last year following an investigation by specialist detectives.

Forty-three year-old Philip was assaulted while out trick or treating with his family in Leigh Broadway on Halloween last year.

He was taken to hospital but, sadly, he died two days later.

Daniel Ballard, 31, of Lincoln Close, Southend was arrested following the assault and initially charged with GBH with intent, ABH, and common assault.

However, following Philip’s death his charge was upgraded.

At Southend Crown Court today, Ballard pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He’s due to be sentenced at the same court on 20 July.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who’s led the investigation, said:

“This is a tragic case and my thoughts go to Philip’s partner and children.

“Philip’s death has had an enormous impact on them and I want to praise the courage they have shown throughout the investigation.

“No conviction will ever bring him back but I hope knowing Ballard has been brought to justice will help them move forward.”